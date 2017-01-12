‘We Are Not Planning to Attack Gambia’, Nigerian Army Refutes Premium Times’ Report

The Nigerian Army says it has no plans to attack The Gambia or any other country.

The Army in a statement by it Director, Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, said it was not true that it was mobilising troops to remove Yahya Jammeh as is being reported.

The Nigerian Army berated Premium Times saying that its report on the issue was unethical and also had the potential of endangering the lives of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a publication by Premium Times online news medium titled “EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria raises troops for Gambia, ready to remove Yahya Jammeh,” General Usman wrote. “This is not true.”

“Consequently, Nigerian Army wishes to disassociate itself from such false information that exists only in the figment of the imagination of the medium.

“There was no time or place Nigerian Army disclosed such information to the medium. If there is any, we challenge them to name the officer or soldier that gave them such information and when.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerian Army is not planning to attack any country.

“It should be noted that such reckless and unprofessional conduct is not expected of any reputable and responsible news medium as it is inimical to national security.

“The publication apart from being false in its entirety, it is unethical and capable of endangering the lives of Nigerians in diaspora.

“The medium is please requested to always clarify such matters affecting national security and diplomatic issues that may endanger the safety and security of Nigerians abroad to avoid such misleading and embarrassing publication,” Usman concluded.

__________

