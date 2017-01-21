Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We are not Shiites – Al-Mizan blasts Kaduna NUJ over de-registration

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

news

Al-Mizan Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Kaduna State, has reacted to the de-registration of Al-Mizan Newspaper by the Council. Recall that NUJ in a statement signed by the State Secretary, Dauda Idris-Doka, in Zaria on Friday, said the decision was taken after the Executive Council Meeting “discovered that Al-Mizan was registered in […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

We are not Shiites – Al-Mizan blasts Kaduna NUJ over de-registration

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.