We Are Still Paying – MMM Nigeria Pleads with Members

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

MMM Nigeria administrators have begged their members to exercise patience as it is doing everything possible to match and pay members.

This statement was posted on its Twitter page following the panic of MMM investors

The statement read:

“Some of the PH orders matched today. Be patient, we will all be paid. Pls honour your PH pledge or cancel it now b4 it is matched. #MMMPays.”

