We are Working to Legislate Against Early Marriages – Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II

The Kano Emirate Council and other stakeholders are working to legislate against early marriage and other harmful family planning practices to address the burden of Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) and other reproductive health practices. The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, made this known at his investiture as the Grand Patron for Women and Children […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

