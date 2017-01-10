We are Working to Legislate Against Early Marriages – Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II
The Kano Emirate Council and other stakeholders are working to legislate against early marriage and other harmful family planning practices to address the burden of Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) and other reproductive health practices. The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, made this known at his investiture as the Grand Patron for Women and Children […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
