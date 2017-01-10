Pages Navigation Menu

We are working to stop early marriage in Northern Nigeria – Sanusi

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Monday said that the Kano Emirate Council and the government of Kano state are working towards passing a law to stop early marriage in Northern Nigeria. The monarch said this at his investiture ceremony as the Grand Patron for Women and Children Healthcare by the United Nation’s […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

