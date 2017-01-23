We believe Shiraaz Mohamed is still alive – Gift of the Givers – News24
We believe Shiraaz Mohamed is still alive – Gift of the Givers
Johannesburg – The Gift of the Givers Foundation on Monday said that they had established through their networks that South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed was still alive, but still had no proof of life. The disaster relief organisation's …
