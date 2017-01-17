Pages Navigation Menu

We bombed UNIMAID mosque because of its ungodly acts – Boko Haram leader, Shekau

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

UNIMAID

Leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has claimed responsibility for the bomb attack at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State. He said that the mosque was attacked because of its “ungodly” acts. In an audio messagge posted on YouTube, Shekau also dismissed claims that the Nigerian army killed his members in Sambisa forest. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

