We bombed UNIMAID mosque because of its ungodly acts – Boko Haram leader, Shekau
Leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has claimed responsibility for the bomb attack at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State. He said that the mosque was attacked because of its “ungodly” acts. In an audio messagge posted on YouTube, Shekau also dismissed claims that the Nigerian army killed his members in Sambisa forest. […]
We bombed UNIMAID mosque because of its ungodly acts – Boko Haram leader, Shekau
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG