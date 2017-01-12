We can’t divulge details of negotiations on Chibok girls – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he cannot divulge the details of ongoing negotiations to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls due to the sensitive nature of the process.

Buhari stated this while responding to a letter written to him by Malala Yousafzai, the Co-Founder of the Malala Fund. He assured her that the Nigerian government is unrelenting in its efforts to ensure the safe return of the Chibok girls who are still being held by Boko Haram insurgents.

”Be rest assured, however, of the doggedness, commitment and sincerity of the Nigeria’s Federal Government towards ensuring the safe return of the Chibok girls, and indeed all others still in captivity,” Buhari noted.

In the letter dated January 10, 2017 and signed on behalf of the President by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the President reiterated that the Nigerian troops recently seized control of the Sambisa Forest, the last stronghold of the Boko Haram sect which is responsible for the kidnap of the Chibok girls.

He however, averred that in line with his pledge that Boko Haram will not be considered defeated without the rescue of the Chibok girls and all other innocent persons held hostage by the insurgents, the military, the State Security Service and other security agencies are intensifying their efforts to ensure freedom for all those who remain in captivity. Speaking on the welfare of the 21 Chibok girls who regained their freedom late last year, the president noted that the Federal Government has taken over the responsibility for their personal, educational and professional goals and ambitions in life. ”They are being given comprehensive medical, nutritional and psychological care and support, and anyone who has seen them in recent times will attest to the fact that their reintegration back into the society is progressing well. “The Federal Government believes that it is not too late for the girls to go back to school, and everything will be done to ensure that they continue the pursuit of their studies,” he assured. will be done to ensure that they continue the pursuit of their He commended Malala for her continued caring disposition towards the release of the remaining girls in captivity, and the welfare of the girls who have regained their freedom, saying “there is no better example of the fact that we are all linked by our common humanity.”

The post We can’t divulge details of negotiations on Chibok girls – Buhari appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

