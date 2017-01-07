We Did not Raid Patience Jonathan’s House, We Went “With an Approved Search Warrant” – Police
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has denied that police personnel raided a residence belonging to the wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan, Patience. According to the Force spokesman, DCP Don Awunah, the police got a search warrant duly endorsed by a competent court of law to assist Federal Government’s assets recovery agents. “The police went there […]
