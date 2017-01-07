We don’t know whether Tompolo is dead – Army
The Acting Director of Information, Office of the Chief of Defense Staff, Brig. Gen. Rabe Abubakar has declared that the army does not know whether Ex-militant leader, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, Alias Tompolo is dead or alive. Brig. Gen. Abubakar made the statement during his tour of military establishments in the State. HE was […]
We don’t know whether Tompolo is dead – Army
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG