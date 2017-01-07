Pages Navigation Menu

We don’t know whether Tompolo is dead – Army

Posted on Jan 7, 2017

The Acting Director of Information, Office of the Chief of Defense Staff, Brig. Gen. Rabe Abubakar has declared that the army does not know whether Ex-militant leader, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, Alias Tompolo is dead or alive. Brig. Gen. Abubakar made the statement during his tour of military establishments in the State. HE was […]

