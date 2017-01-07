Pages Navigation Menu

We don’t know whether Tompolo is dead or alive – Army – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 7, 2017


Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar, director of information, Defense Headquarters has debunked claims that the Nigerian army was against communities in the Niger Delta region. He said such insinuations were coming from those are not happy with their …
