We don’t know whether Tompolo is dead or alive – Army – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
We don't know whether Tompolo is dead or alive – Army
NAIJ.COM
Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar, director of information, Defense Headquarters has debunked claims that the Nigerian army was against communities in the Niger Delta region. He said such insinuations were coming from those are not happy with their …
We don't know whether Tompolo is dead – Army
Army not targeting anyone in Niger Delta, says defence spokesman
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG