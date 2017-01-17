Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘We don’t know who leaked Wizkid’s new song with Drake’ – Manager speaks – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
'We don't know who leaked Wizkid's new song with Drake' – Manager speaks
Nigerian Entertainment Today
'Hush Up the Silence', which was leaked on Saturday, January 14, has been made ready for streaming and download on numerous online platforms. Wizkid and Drake. Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are assured us the song 'definitely' didn't leak from here …
'SONY Music unhappy with Wizkid over leak of new song with Drake'YNaija

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.