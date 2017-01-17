‘We don’t know who leaked Wizkid’s new song with Drake’ – Manager speaks – Nigerian Entertainment Today
'We don't know who leaked Wizkid's new song with Drake' – Manager speaks
'Hush Up the Silence', which was leaked on Saturday, January 14, has been made ready for streaming and download on numerous online platforms. Wizkid and Drake. Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are assured us the song 'definitely' didn't leak from here …
'SONY Music unhappy with Wizkid over leak of new song with Drake'
