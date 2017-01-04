Pages Navigation Menu

We have documents showing Muslims were first victims of Southern Kaduna killings – MURIC

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

Nigerian Muslims

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, says it has documents showing that Muslims are the first victims of the ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna. Recall that the Southern Kaduna has been enmeshed in crisis following lingering clashes between Fulani herdsmen and local residents. In a bid to putting an end to the crisis, El-Rufai recently disclosed […]

