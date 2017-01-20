We Have Lost A Sport Pillar In Late Kapaka – NFF

…as more tributes pour in

League Management Company (LMC) Chairman, Honourable Shehu Dikko, who represented the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, and led the delegation from the football family has described late Abdulkadir Magaji Kapaka as one of their vibrant sources of inspiration, whom will be greatly missed.

“He was unique and has been the pillar of the NFF. Very vocal, always working for the good of the game. He has contributed a lot to football,” he said.

Shehu dikko said that the only thing the NFF can do to attempt to pay him back is to support the family he left behind.

Speaking in like manner, the General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, described late Kapaka as someone who would be fondly remembered for his patriotism and uncommon zeal that saw him support the national tea against all odds.

“He has been a strong pillar. All the matches the national teams played in Kaduna, he ensured that they were supported by the government. Be it the U-17, the Super Eagles. We would miss him greatly,” he said.

For the Secretary to the Kaduna State FA, Abdussalam Jere, there are not enough words to describe his humility and generousity.

“Late Kapaka was humble, generous and committed to service of Kaduna State. He has done very well, the records are there for all to see. He reformed the entire organization and did so many other things which he would be leaving behind as legacies,” he said.

Also, an ex-international and Super Eagles player, Garba Lawal described him as the kind of leader football needs.

“He was a strong man, the kind of leader that football needs. He gave all his best day and night. He was a politician, came into football and gave it all his best,” he said.

Lawal expressed hope that his family would be emulating him.

“We hope that his family continues from where he stopped,” he said.

Speaking also, the President of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), Tade Sherrif said that Kapaka was a good man who was dedicated in serving diligently as the FA Chairman.

“It is quite sad and unfortunate to have lost him so early,” he added.

Chairman Plateau State Football Association, Sunday Samson Longbap in few words, described him as humble dedicated and generous.

“He was an astute football administrator. This is a huge loss, not for only Kaduna State, but the entire Nigeria,” he said.

Former Special Adviser to the Kano State Government on Sports, Honourable Ahmed Muazu Kawu described the deceased as humble and friendly.

“He was humble. We lost a friend and father to everybody. It is a great loss. He was a man that loved everyone. The loss comes as a rude shock. By mere looking at the caliber of people trooping in for condolences, you’d see that he was a great man. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Friend of the deceased, Atiku Abubakar Sali described him as kind, gentle and generous.

“I knew Kapaka as a friend, brother and colleague. He is kind, gentle and above all generous. Though we love him, but God loves him most. We are ready to support the family because we are one. We will keep praying for him as ordered by the Holy Quran,” he said.

Late Kapaka was the chairman of Kaduna State Football Association and independent vice-chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL)

He was a member of the NFF match commissioners’ appointment committee before he was announced as the independent vice chairman of the NNL.

The late Kapaka also served as Special Adviser to former Kaduna State Governors, Namadi Sambo and the Late Patrick Yakowa.

He is survived by his father, wife and three children.

