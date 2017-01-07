Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We have only one Nollywwod, AFRIFF does not discriminate – Nobert Ajaegbu

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

by Tolu Omoyeni The African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) held in November 2016 but preparation and submission processes are year-long. As the conversation about the success of last year’s festival still continues, Barrister Nobert Ajaegbu who is in charge of Industry Relations at AFRIFF speaks to YNaija on matters that concern the festival and Nigeria’s Nollywood […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post We have only one Nollywwod, AFRIFF does not discriminate – Nobert Ajaegbu appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.