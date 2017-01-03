We have sown in tears, now to reap in joy – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari Femi Adesina has said that things will work for Nigeria and Nigerians.

Adesina on his twitter account said that Nigerians have sown in tears and now is the time to reap in joy.

The post We have sown in tears, now to reap in joy – Femi Adesina appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

