Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We need a supportive sports ministry – Pinnick – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
We need a supportive sports ministry – Pinnick
Vanguard
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick speaks on plans to make the Eagles qualify for the 2018 World Cup , the Falcons allowances shame and his aspirations to run for a CAF Executive Committee position, JOHN EGBOKHAN …
FIFA stops $1.5million grant to NFF over "traces of corruption"Daily Post Nigeria
The World Cup – Africa's turn again!Guardian
CAF ELECTIONS: Nigeria can't replace PinnickThe Nation Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.