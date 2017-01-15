We need effective tax system to rejuvenate economy in 2017 – Jibrin Musa

By Udeme Clement

As experts raise issues on 2017 budget and measures needed to accelerate growth in the economy this year, trade facilitators are calling for effective taxation system, as one of the ways to boost growth in the system.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Apapa Area ‘1’ Command, Comptroller Jibrin Musa, said this in a chat with Sunday Vanguard, explaining that no country achieves maximum economic growth and development without appropriate payment of tax by the citizens.

According to him, “No economy can thrive well without efficient tax payment system in place. Individuals, corporate organisations and all entities doing business in the country should be willing to pay tax, in order to increase revenue generation for government to run the economy. Appropriate payment of tax is important for economic growth and development, because government needs money from taxation to provide infrastructure, embark on developmental projects that can create jobs for the citizens. The sub-national governments need payment of tax to stimulate development at the grassroot. Government needs revenue from tax to provide infrastructure for businesses to thrive in a productive economic environment, to build schools and hospitals across the country.”

He added, “We urge the media to enlighten the public more on the need to pay tax like what obtains in advanced economies. Modern journalism implies writing to enhance economic growth and development, as well as measuring up to international standards in sensitising the masses on the need to support programmes and policies of government geared towards economic growth. We must work together to move the country forward. Our core mandate in Customs is revenue generation for government, and we will continue to work in line with the polices of government for greater economic prosperity. As a trade facilitator, I am really optimistic that there is great prospect for Nigeria economy in 2017. What we need to boost economic growth now is increased as well as effective tax payment compliance network , to enhance revenue generation in the system. No economy can thrive well without efficient tax payment system in place.”, he enthused.

Responding to the question on ban of vehicles importation through land borders in the country, he said, “Our duty is to enforce government’s fiscal policies, in order to increase revenue generation. Trade facilitation is one of our core mandates, and we must ensure effective trade policies enforcement to boost economic productivity at all times. Therefore, we are ready to enforce government’s policies to the letter. This is imperative to enhance optimum economic growth within the medium and long term.

