We received N5 billion, not N9 billion from Paris club fund – Kwara govt
The state government said it was still expecting N3.7 billion from the federal government.
The post We received N5 billion, not N9 billion from Paris club fund – Kwara govt appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG