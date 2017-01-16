We Remain Grateful To Military For Curbing Terrorism – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, praised the gallantry of the Nigerian armed forces in curbing the menace of terrorism in the country.

Buhari, who was joined by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other top military personnel in laying wreaths in honour of fallen heroes, said the armed forces had distinguished themselves in no small measure and that Nigerians would eternally remain grateful for this feat.

The president said this during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, when he spoke via video conferencing to the acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army (Sambisa Forest), Major General Victor Ezugwu.

Buhari said, “You have done Nigeria a great pride. Your success was received spontaneously by all Nigerians. I congratulate you and thank you very much for the honour done to the country and to us. Well done! I wish you and your families well and I hope that you are in touch with your families. I wish you more success and please maintain the standard of discipline and efficiency. Thank you very much indeed.”

The wreath-laying ceremony was held at the National Arcade in the Three Arms Zone in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has given an indication that it would be winding down its operations in Liberia and that the last batch of troops deployed for peace keeping in the country would be returning home to their families in 2018.

The information came to the fore while Buhari was having a separate phone chat with Major General Salihu Uba, Force Commander for the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL).

Buhari, who was astonished at the seamless communication with the troops, stated that the Nigerian military has kept the flag flying on behalf of the United Nations.

“We thank God and we thank technology. I can see you and I can hear you. I am impressed with the turnout of your men and I thank you for keeping the flag flying in the performance of Nigerian military in the United Nations peacekeeping operation. God willing, as you briefed us, in 2018 the last contingent of Nigeria troops in Liberia will come back. I sincerely wish them a successful operation and I wish the general the best of luck,” he said.

The president also spoke to troops at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Yola.

He told the commander: “That was a good presentation. I get regular briefing from your chief of air staff. Your performance speaks for itself and you have raised the morale of your colleagues in the military, especially the army.

“With your hi-tech performance and platforms, we have been able to restore the sanity and the territorial integrity of Nigeria. I congratulate you. For the officers and men, you know you cannot be over-trained. With your hi-tech outfit, training has to be continuous, and I am very pleased with the initiative that you have taken in the maintenance of equipment. It is very encouraging and a boost to our morale here.

“I congratulate you and, please, pass my message to your families that we are very mindful of their patience and anxiety whenever you are in the field. Thank you very much indeed.”

The brief commemoration ceremony started at 10am with President Buhari first inspecting the guard of honour.

Christian and Muslim prayers were offered for the souls of departed soldiers, and for the peace and sustenance of the country.

A gun salute from the Guards Brigade then followed the wreath-laying ceremony after which President Buhari signed the register and led the dignitaries to release white pigeons to symbolise peace and liberation of the country.

Among those that laid wreaths include the Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara; acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen; minister of defence Mandur Dan-Ali Mansur, and chief of army staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai.

Others were the chief of naval staff Ibok Ekwe Ibas; chief of air staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; inspector-general of police Ibrahim Idris, and national chairman of the Nigerian Legion Col Micah Gaya (retd).

Top politicians who were at the event but did not lay wreaths include the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed Bello; minister of budget and national planning Senator Udoma Udo Udoma; minister of solid minerals development Dr Kayode Fayemi; minister of transport Mr Rotimi Amaechi; Senate minority leader Godswill Akpabio and former Benue State governor, Senator George Akume, among others.

In a related development, the wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has offered prayers for families of troops who have died in the line of duty.

In her prayers, she said the labour, love and sacrifices of the fallen heroes would never be in vain.

Mrs Buhari’s prayers were conveyed in a message she posted on her face book page yesterday, where she expressed optimism that the time had come when Nigeria would be free from terrorism.

“As we remember our fallen heroes today, I pray for those they left behind; our heroes will never be forgotten. Their labours and sacrifices will not be in vain.

“I pray that the time has come when there will be zero terrorism and insurgency in our land.

“To our gallant troops who had fought, and still fighting, to restore peace, I say thank you,” she wrote.

Army Frees 257 Boko Haram Detainees

The Nigerian Army yesterday released 257 Boko Haram detainees as part of activities to mark the Army Day celebration in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The former captives, comprising men, women and children, were subsequently handed over to the Borno State government.

This year’s Army Day celebration, the first since the seven years of insurgency to be held in an open space for security reasons, took place at Ramat Square amidst excitement from Maiduguri residents who trooped out in their numbers to witness the colourful parade by soldiers of 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri.

Handing over the freed Boko Haram detainees to Governor Kashim Shettima, who was represented by the deputy governor, Alhaji Usman Mamman Durkwa, the theatre commander of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole,’ Maj Gen Lucky Irabor, said that the 257 Boko Haram detainees had been screened and found to be clean.

“After screening them, we found them clean. Ensure that they are monitored even after the release. The Army Day celebration has afforded us the opportunity to free them to mark the occasion,” said Gen Irabor.

In his keynote address, Governor Shettima paid tribute to the fallen heroes who, he noted, paid the ultimate price for the unity of the nation.

He said: “We must be committed to ensure that the labours of our heroes past are not in vain. I appeal to all to contribute in catering for the families they left behind. I commend the Nigerian military and other security agencies for the restoration of peace to Borno and in the entire North East,” he said.

The governor called on Nigerians to pray for troops fighting insurgency in North East for the total defeat of the remnants of Boko Haram in order for the citizens and the country to have the needed peace and development.

He also assured members of the Nigerian legion, Borno State chapter, that government will not abandon them, even as he made a cash donation to the legion.

A total of N7.150 million was realised for the legion during the lunch of their emblem.

