FG’s Economic Recovery Growth Plan To Be Launched In February – Osinbajo – Leadership Newspapers

FG's Economic Recovery Growth Plan To Be Launched In February – Osinbajo

FG's Economic Recovery Growth Plan To Be Launched In February – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo assured that the newly developed Economic Recovery Growth Plan of the Buhari administration has been specifically designed to take the country out of recession and in the long term continue to grow the economy. According to …
