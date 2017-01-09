Pages Navigation Menu

We want LAUTECH reopened now – students tell Ajimobi, Aregbesola

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

lautech

Hundreds of students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (Ogbomoso), took to the streets of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Monday to protest the continuous closure of the 26-year old institution. The students prior to the protest had gathered at the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mokola to address journalists where […]

