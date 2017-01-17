‘We Wanted Costa, Cavani, Falcao Or Benzema’ -Tianjin Quanjian Owner Confirms

Diego Costa’s hopes of moving to the Chinese Super League have been scuppered by a new limit on foreign players, according to Tianjin’s owner.

“If [the rule] had been ‘4 +1’ as in the past, then we would have made a big investment this year, but now it seems to be changed to three,” billionaire Shu Yuhui told Tianjin TV.

“This situation has brought a change to our signing plans. The online reports about Costa, it’s true we’d like him, and we made an offer for Cavani and were deep in negotiations.

“Mendes came to my home a few days ago and we also had ideas about Costa, but in the process were ready to sign two players, the contracts were done, the price was good – [Mendes clients] Falcao and Raul Jimenez,” added Shu.

‘PSG told us Cavani would only be allowed to leave in June, even though the player himself was willing to join us. The same can be said for Costa because Chelsea would only let him leave in June. However, the new season of CSL will almost reach the halfway stage in June, we can’t wait so long.’

“We continue to wait and suffer, but at the end of the day we’ll get someone. We have targeted a lot of strikers, and made an offer for Benzema, but with this policy change, we are very helpless.”

