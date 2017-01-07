Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We Were Romancing, I Wanted to Penetrate Raw and This Happened – Man Share Shocking Testimony

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

This story narrated by a man will  encourage careless men to use condoms when having s*x especially with strangers.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Read his sensational testimony below:we-were-romancing-i-wanted-to-penetrate-raw-and-this-happened-man-share-shocking-testimony

The post We Were Romancing, I Wanted to Penetrate Raw and This Happened – Man Share Shocking Testimony appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.