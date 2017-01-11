We will do well this season, Rivers Utd’s Ovoke assures – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
We will do well this season, Rivers Utd's Ovoke assures
Vanguard
NPFL Super4 kings, Rivers United are still less than a year old, having metamorphosed from Dolphins and Sharks, but they are already being tipped by many league followers as one of the teams to look out for in the next football season. The team which …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG