We will ensure Jammeh hands over to Barrow peacefully – Buhari

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria will do everything possible to ensure that Gambia President, Yahya Jammeh, hands over power peacefully. The incumbent Gambian President was defeated by Adama Barrow in the presidential elections held last month. He is, however, refusing to step down after initially conceding defeat . Jammeh has even accused ECOWAS of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

