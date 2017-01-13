We will finance only NAFDAC-certified products – BoI – Daily Trust
The Bank of Industry (BoI) on Friday said that it would not finance products not certified by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The Acting Managing-Director of the bank, Mr Waheed Olagunju, made this known in …
