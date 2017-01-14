Pages Navigation Menu

We will finance only NAFDAC-certified products – BoI

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

Bank of Industry BoI, has said that it would not finance products not certified by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC. The Acting Managing-Director of the bank, Mr. Waheed Olagunju, made this known during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding MoU, between the bank and NAFDAC yesterday in Lagos, […]

