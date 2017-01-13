We will fulfil campaign promises, says Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday assured people of the state that his government would fulfil promises made during his electioneering campaigns.

Obaseki, who stated this at the End of Year Ceremony of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo Council, noted that over 50 people had been arrested for contravening government`s ban on illegal taxation.

Represented by Mr Taiwo Akerele, the Chief of Staff to The Governor, Obaseki said the government was dedicated to redeeming the promise of 200,000 jobs for youths in the state.

He assured the citizens that the government would be transparent and accountable to the people.

According to him, ‘’The NUJ has done much for Nigeria democracy. They have refused to be intimidated and harassed.

‘’I want you to congratulate them (journalists) so far for supporting the Edo Government by ensuring that they get government`s sides on issues.

“The government has a good relationship with the NUJ and this relationship will be sustained.

“This year we are strengthening the civil service. We promised 200,000 jobs that is still much on course.

“There will be open government and government will continue with projects started by previous government and I want to assure you that the APC will not derail.’’

On her part, the Deputy Speaker, Edo House of Assembly, Mrs Elizabeth Ativie, described journalists as intelligent and hardworking individuals, saying she was happy to always be in their midst.

“I am always very happy to be in the midst of journalists because this group of people are highly intelligent,’’ she said.

Earlier, the state NUJ Chairman, Rolland Osakue, praised Obaseki for sponsoring the council’s 2016 end-of-year programme.

Osakue lauded the government for the ban on ticketing, and assured that the union members would always support government`s policies that would ameliorate the conditions of living of the people.

He also thanked Obaseki for his plans to reorganise the state civil service.

He promised that the union members would support the governor’s quest to ensure better service delivery to the people.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

