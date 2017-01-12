We will neither retract nor apologise to you: Premium Times tells Nigerian Army

Premium Times has reacted to the letter, written by The Nigerian Army threatening to sue the online medium for what it termed unwarranted serial provocative, unauthorised, libelous and defamatory publication” against the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a Lieutenant General, and the army’s counter-insurgency operation in the north-east of the country. The medium poitedly told the Army and their high command that they should expect neither a retraction nor apolgies. In lther words, Premium Times stands by its story.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

