We will neither retract nor apologise to you: Premium Times tells Nigerian Army

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Premium Times has reacted to the letter, written by The Nigerian Army threatening to sue the online medium for what it termed unwarranted serial provocative, unauthorised, libelous and defamatory publication” against the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a Lieutenant General, and the army’s counter-insurgency operation in the north-east of the country. The medium poitedly told the Army and their high command that they should expect neither a retraction nor apolgies. In lther words, Premium Times stands by its story.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

