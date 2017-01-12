We Will not be Blackmailed by ‘Wailing Wailers Group’ – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described the Wailing Wailers Group, using the hashtag #OccupyCBN on Twitter, as blackmailers fighting for the interest of economic saboteurs. In a statement, the apex bank’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor, said the allegations by the group were “false and fabricated”. Recall that the group called on […]
