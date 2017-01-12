Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We Will not be Blackmailed by ‘Wailing Wailers Group’ – CBN

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described the Wailing Wailers Group, using the hashtag #OccupyCBN on Twitter, as blackmailers fighting for the interest of economic saboteurs. In a statement, the apex bank’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor, said the allegations by the group were “false and fabricated”. Recall that the group called on […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.