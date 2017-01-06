Pages Navigation Menu

We will not disclose whereabouts of remaining Chibok girls – Defence spokesman

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

Rabe Abubakar
The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar, has insisted that the Military will not give out information about the whereabouts of the remaining Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram. Abubakar stated this while speaking with reporters in Port Harcourt on Thursday. He said: “Neither the military nor any security agency will give information on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

