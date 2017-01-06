We will not disclose whereabouts of remaining Chibok girls – Defence spokesman
The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar, has insisted that the Military will not give out information about the whereabouts of the remaining Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram. Abubakar stated this while speaking with reporters in Port Harcourt on Thursday. He said: “Neither the military nor any security agency will give information on […]
We will not disclose whereabouts of remaining Chibok girls – Defence spokesman
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG