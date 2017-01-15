We will provide succour to Nigerian job seekers through technology — Emplug boss – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

We will provide succour to Nigerian job seekers through technology — Emplug boss

We will provide succour to Nigerian job seekers through technology — Emplug boss
To solve the problem of youth unemployment, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Emplug, a business social network platform, Mr. Azunna Chukwu has outlined how millions of Nigerian job seekers could be engaged through Emplug technology platform.

