We will provide succour to Nigerian job seekers through technology — Emplug boss

By Emeka Aginam

To solve the problem of youth unemployment, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Emplug, a business social network platform, Mr. Azunna Chukwu has outlined how millions of Nigerian job seekers could be engaged through Emplug technology platform.

While unveiling the platform at a press conference in Lagos recently, he said that the platform would eliminate middlemen who extort money from job seekers, without giving them the jobs.

The solution, according to him, was designed in such a way that it would link job seekers directly to employers who actually need their services.

To benefit from the platform, he said that candidates are expected to register to become members of the platform and have access to every information shared on the platform.

Apart from linking job seekers directly to prospective employers, he said that Emplug also organises technology training and mentorship for members on the platform, and at the end, provide seed capital to fund business ideas from among members of the platform, to make them competitive in business.

According to him, Emplug would set aside 30 per cent of its revenue to fund technology start-ups that have received training and mentorship from Emplug. He added, Emplug would develop a strong and reliable data bank from where information could be sourced by members.

Giving details of the benefits of the platform, Chukwu said members of the platform could access the data to provide information for people who need them.

For instance, a member of the platform who needs to fix his laptop or to fix some plumbing facilities in his or her home, could send a text message across the platform asking for help and how he or she could get an artisan to handle the job, and any one from among the platform who can offer the service or who has idea of someone that could offer the service will reply within the platform, providing solution. The platform, he said, was designed to also create eCommerce space among members, where people are connected and share information regularly.

Although the platform serves as a one-stop-shop for funding of technology start-ups within the group, Chukwu said Emplug is open to investors who are ready to invest in the business of developing and empowering the Nigerian youths.

