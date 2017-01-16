We Will Strive To Leave Behind Legacies Like Sardauna – el-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai has assured that his administration will strive to emulate the Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello and leave behind legacies for the future generation.

El-Rufai gave the assurance in his remarks at the closing ceremony of the el-Rufai National Horse Racing, held at the Murtala Muhammad Square, Kaduna.

According to el-Rufai who was represented by his Deputy Barnabas Bala Bantex, he said, “Take a very good look at this square, it was a project of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, during his short period in charge of the region”.

Speaking further, he said that the government is committed at ensuring that all residents of the state, especially the youths are positively engaged in legitimate venture through which they can earn their livelihood and contribute their quota to the development of the state.

He said, though the present administration at the centre, led by President Muhammadu Buhari inherited a lot of challenges, steady progress is being made in repositioning the country for sustainable growth.

He noted the contribution of the organizers of the horse racing, adding that it has positively projected the state.

Earlier in his address, Chairman of the Kaduna Turf Club, Dr. Mohammed L. Ibrahim appealed to the Kaduna State Government to take up the sponsorship of the horse racing, in view of the huge tourism potentials it holds.

He commended el-Rufai for contributing towards the hosting of the race, while commending the jockeys that participated and the spectators that thronged the venue to cheer the competitors.

