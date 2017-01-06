We Will Support Nigerian Army To Fight Crime – Wike

Rivers state governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has stated the readiness of the state government to support the Nigerian army in strengthening the security architecture of the state and its environs.

He also advised the officers and soldiers of the 6 Division, Nigerian army, Port Harcourt, against the politicization of crime, noting that security is vital to the actualization of all developmental programs.

Wike, who spoke yesterday when the general officer commanding (GOC), 6 Division of the Nigerian army, Major General Kasimu Abdulkareem, visited him at Government house, Port Harcourt, said enhanced security leads to the development of other sectors.

The governor said, “let me assure you that as a government, we will continue to support the 6 Division of the Nigerian army with the needed logistics to carry out her duties. Security leads to the improvement of the other sectors.”

