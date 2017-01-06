We Won’t Allow Boko Haram Regroup Anywhere In Nigeria Again – CAS

The Chief of Air Staff, (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar has said the focus of the force in 2017 is to ensure that the Boko Haram insurgents do not regroup anywhere in Nigeria after being chased out of Sambisa Forest so they don’t constitute any form of threat to troops on operations or any other community.

Abubakar stated this on Friday at the NAF Headquarters Abuja while intimating journalist on activities and achievements of the Nigerian Air Force in 2016.

He said the force will do more in 2017 in terms of ensuring safety of Nigerians maintaining that personnel will sustain the present level of operation of what they have done so far with support from government.

CAS said troops on operations have been operating within the rules of engagement adding that they adhere strictly to international laws as applicable.

He said the NAF has changed training curricular for recruits inculcating respect for human right adding that young officers on training also have respect for human rights currently inculcated in their training.

The Air Chief said the force in 2016 expanded from four Commands to five since four Command was no longer adequate for the force noting that five thousand non commissioned officers will be recruited in 2017.

Earlier in his presentation, Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Lawal Alao said NAF was involved in multiple operations in the Year 2016 which include OP SAFE HAVEN, OP AWATSE, OP DELTA SAFE, OP SHARAN DAJI and OP LAFIYA DOLE.

He said the bombing attacks and terror activities of BHTs in the NE, cattle rustlings/bandit activities in the North West (NW) and militant activities/oil vandalism in the South-South (SS) and South-West (SW) of the country warranted the deployment of Nigerian Armed Forces (AFN) to the affected regions to restore peace and security.

Alao also said in 2016, 62 per cent of Intelligence missions were conducted not only to determine the location of abducted Nigerians but to also provide battle field situational awareness for the land forces adding that many liaison/logistics and re-supply sorties were flown to move large volume of materials in support of the Land Component’s advance into Sambisa.

He further said the limited number of air assets, particularly attack hel gunships for the NAF to vigorously pursue the objectives of operation LAFIYA DOLE, were accorded priority as 2 x Mi-35M Gunship Hel from Russia were recently acquired.

“The aircraft have already been delivered awaiting official induction after which they will be launched for operations” he added.

