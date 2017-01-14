Pages Navigation Menu

Weather, storage facility force Libya’s oil production down by 45, 000 bpd

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

Libya’s oil production has dropped to 655,000 barrels a day due to difficulties, including a lack of storage capacity and poor weather, the head of the National Oil Corporation said on Saturday. Its Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in London that production had been more than 700,000 bpd over the past week, but dropped to 655,000…

Weather, storage facility force Libya's oil production down by 45, 000 bpd

