Web / Software Developers at Tedikom Wireless Limited

Tedikom Wireless Limited, is recruiting to fill the position of: Web / Software Developer. The position is located in Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess OND/HND/B.Sc. in Computer Science or other related discipline, with at least 3 years work experience.

This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

