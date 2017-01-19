WeCare4IDPs Initiative rallies Nigerians to raise support for Internally Displaced Persons
The WeCare4IDPs Initiative, a campaign launched by private organisations and individuals in Nigeria, has continued to raise support among Nigerians for the Internally Displaced Persons in the…
