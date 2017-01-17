Pages Navigation Menu

WEF: Chinese Leader Pushes Back Against Trump On Free Trade – Leadership Newspapers

WEF: Chinese Leader Pushes Back Against Trump On Free Trade
Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a vigorous defense of globalization and free trade in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, which underscored Beijing's desire to play a greater global role as the United States turns inward.
