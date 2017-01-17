#WEF2017: ‘SA has done well to survive turbulent 2016’ – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
#WEF2017: 'SA has done well to survive turbulent 2016'
Independent Online
South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa with, from left, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel, and Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies, in Davos, Switzerland. PHOTO: Lindiz van Zilla/ANA.
South Africa: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa Departs for Davos Ahead of 2017 World Economic Forum
WEF: 2017 to be better for SA economy?
Ramaphosa: 2017 will be less turbulent for SA economy
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG