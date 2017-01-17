Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#WEF2017: ‘SA has done well to survive turbulent 2016’ – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
#WEF2017: 'SA has done well to survive turbulent 2016'
Independent Online
South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa with, from left, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel, and Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies, in Davos, Switzerland. PHOTO: Lindiz van Zilla/ANA.
South Africa: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa Departs for Davos Ahead of 2017 World Economic ForumAllAfrica.com
WEF: 2017 to be better for SA economy?iAfrica.com
Ramaphosa: 2017 will be less turbulent for SA economyEyewitness News
www.sagoodnews.co.za –SA PROMO Magazine –AFKInsider –TimeGazette
all 23 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.