We’ll Embark On Extensive Empowerment Programme In 2017 – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has assured the people of the state that his administration will embark on extensive empowerment programmes in 2017.

The governor stated that the state’s share of the deduction funds from Paris and London Clubs would be applied to aggressive projects execution in 2017 since the state government has already settled salaries and pensions.

Wike, who spoke on Sunday night at Government House, Port Harcourt, during the 2017 New Year banquet, said his administration will combine aggressive projects execution with the empowerment schemes.

He said, “This year will be a year of the empowerment of our people. While we are doing projects, we will be doing stomach infrastructure. Our stomach infrastructure this year will go round the people. We will transform the state in all ratifications.

“We will increase the tempo of projects execution in January to the level that our people will be amazed. Work starts on January 3, 2017. We will release more funds for the execution of the Ogoni Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road. Sakpenwa-Bori Road, Buguma internal Roads and several road projects will be executed.

“Between this year and early 2018 we will deliver on all our road projects. Within this period, Rivers State will witness total transformation.”

While commending leaders of Rivers State for their support and loyalty, the governor assured that his administration will continue to invest in the maintenance of security.

Wike noted that he will never support the intimidation of the judiciary under any circumstances, pointing out that if the judiciary fails, democracy will collapse.

He reiterated that Rivers people deserve an award from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for standing up in defence of democracy during the rerun legislative elections.

The governor, who stated that the state government will stand by the families of those who died while defending the integrity of Rivers State, “Nobody will intimidate or blackmail me. No one person can own Rivers State.”

In his his remarks, former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo said Wike’s style of governance must be applauded as it has brought development and stability to the state.

Sekibo said, “This government has brought an inclusiveness that has never been seen for a long time in the state.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

