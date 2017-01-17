Pages Navigation Menu

We’ll engage Trump with pressure’ – Martin Luther King III

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King Jr., says black Americans will have to engage incoming U.S. President Donald Trump with pressure to ensure that he represents all Americans and not president for some. King, who made the remarks after a meeting with Trump on Monday to commemorate his father’s birthday, said his…

