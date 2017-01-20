Wema Bank appoints Ademola Adebise as Deputy Managing Director
The Board of Directors, Wema Bank Plc. has appointed Ademola Adebise as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has now approved the appointment. In a letter to the bank, the CBN said it had no objection to the appointment. As DMD, Adebise will oversee Wema Bank’s Corporate and […]
