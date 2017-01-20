Pages Navigation Menu

Wema Bank appoints Ademola Adebise as Deputy Managing Director

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

The Board of Directors, Wema Bank Plc. has appointed Ademola Adebise as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has now approved the appointment. In a letter to the bank, the CBN said it had no objection to the appointment. As DMD, Adebise will oversee Wema Bank’s Corporate and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

