Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wema Bank Appoints Ademola Adebise As Deputy Managing Director

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Board of Directors, Wema Bank Plc. has appointed Ademola Adebise as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank. The board announced this at a retreat held recently in Lagos. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has now approved the appointment. In a letter to the bank, the CBN said it had no objection to …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Wema Bank Appoints Ademola Adebise As Deputy Managing Director appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.