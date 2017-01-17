Wema Bank Launches Solar-Powered Mobile Branch
Wema Bank Plc. has gone a step further in making banking convenient for its customers and Nigerians in general by launching a new mobile branch “Wema Bank on Wheels” that will be accessible to everyone in all parts of the country. The new truck where normal branch services are offered is also fitted with two …
