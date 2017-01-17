Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wema Bank Launches Solar-Powered Mobile Branch

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Wema Bank Plc. has gone a step further in making banking convenient for its customers and Nigerians in general by launching a new mobile branch “Wema Bank on Wheels” that will be accessible to everyone in all parts of the country. The new truck where normal branch services are offered is also fitted with two …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Wema Bank Launches Solar-Powered Mobile Branch appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.