Wenger: Cazorla Will Miss Another 10 Weeks

Arsene Wenger has revealed that Santi Cazorla will miss a further 10 weeks of action due to an ankle injury.

The Spain international has made just 11 appearances this season, having been sidelined since October.

The 32-year-old is set to be out for more weeks, with Wenger hoping he can return late in the season.

“He’s far from starting to run again,” Wenger told a news conference.

“He had a little procedure, yes, but we have a meeting with the medical people to see what it was.

“Yeah, I hope so [that he’ll be available for the run-in].

“Because once you start to go out [running outside] you have to count six weeks’ preparation. At the moment he’s not at that level, so let’s hope he can come back in the next three or four weeks on the pitch.”

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League table ahead of a trip to strugglers Swansea City on Saturday.

The post Wenger: Cazorla Will Miss Another 10 Weeks appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

