Wenger Includes Giroud’s Scorpion Goal Among His Best Five In Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has included Olivier Giroud’s ‘scorpion’ goal in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace is one of “the top five” strikes of his 21-year reign. Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp goals are among Wenger’s favourites but he said “this will be the Giroud goal”. He added: “Technically it’s not impossible but you…
