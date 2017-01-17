Wenger: Iwobi has fantastic team attitude

ARSENAL manager Arsène Wenger was delighted with Alex Iwobi’s impact during Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Swansea on Saturday, and insists there is much more to come from the academy graduate. Iwobi was heavily involved in Arsenal’s three second-half goals at Swansea, seeing two efforts deflected in for own goals, then starting the move which led […]

The post Wenger: Iwobi has fantastic team attitude appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

