Wenger: Iwobi has fantastic team attitude
ARSENAL manager Arsène Wenger was delighted with Alex Iwobi’s impact during Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Swansea on Saturday, and insists there is much more to come from the academy graduate. Iwobi was heavily involved in Arsenal’s three second-half goals at Swansea, seeing two efforts deflected in for own goals, then starting the move which led […]
The post Wenger: Iwobi has fantastic team attitude appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG